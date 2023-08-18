Hyundai VENUE Knight Edition launched at Rs. 10 lakh

Written by Pradnesh Naik August 18, 2023 | 12:28 pm 2 min read

Hyundai VENUE Knight Edition features an all-LED lighting setup. Representative image (Photo credit: Hyundai)

Hyundai has unveiled the eye-catching VENUE Knight Edition with a starting price tag of Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom). The special-edition SUV boasts 23 unique design elements over the standard model. It flaunts a black-painted grille with Parametric Jewel-like elements and blacked-out alloy wheels or wheel covers, complemented by brass-colored bumper inserts. Inside, the all-black interior theme is adorned with brass-colored accents, exclusive upholstery, and 3D designer mats. Apart from these tweaks, the car remains mechanically unaltered.

The SUV stands out with an impressive array of features

The VENUE Knight Edition stands out on the road with its impressive array of features. In addition to the striking black and brass-colored accents, the mid-size SUV comes loaded with feel-good features such as a dashcam with a dual-camera setup, a sunroof, sporty metallic pedals, and electro-chromic IRVM. The special model retains the air purifier, ambient lighting, connected car technology with Amazon Alexa support, and Bose sound system from the standard version.

How much does the Hyundai VENUE Knight Edition cost?

The VENUE Knight Edition caters to a variety of preferences and budgets with its diverse range of variants. The line-up starts at Rs. 10 lakh for the S(O) Knight MT version with the 1.2-liter, inline-four engine with a 5-speed manual gearbox. It goes up to Rs. 13.48 lakh for the range-topping SX(O) Knight DCT Dual Tone trim with the potent 1.0-liter, turbo-petrol motor with a 7-speed DCT transmission.

