Everything we know about the Maruti Suzuki eVX e-SUV

Written by Pradnesh Naik July 02, 2023 | 11:31 am 2 min read

Maruti Suzuki eVX will roll on designer alloy wheels (Photo credit: Maruti Suzuki)

Maruti Suzuki revealed the eVX concept at the Auto Expo 2023 in January. To recall, a prototype model was spotted doing test runs in the European region in a camouflaged avatar. The carmaker promises a range of around 550km per charge for the e-SUV. The company's first-ever EV should make its global debut in production form by October 2024. Here's everything we know.

Why does this story matter?

Maruti Suzuki is developing its first electric vehicle, the eVX with its strategic partner Toyota for the global markets. The homegrown carmaker will produce the Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) at its facility in Gujarat. Once launched, the SUV will compete in the premium mid-size category on our shores and will rival the likes of Tata Nexon EV MAX and Mahindra XUV400.

The SUV will feature a closed-off grille and all-LED lighting

The upcoming Maruti Suzuki eVX will follow the brand's modern design philosophy and flaunt a boxy SUV silhouette. The EV will feature a sculpted bonnet, a closed-off grille with a large logo, LED headlamps with integrated DRLs, a wide air dam, a raked windscreen, door-mounted ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and designer alloy wheels. The rear end will get a roof-mounted spoiler and connected-style taillights.

It will come equipped with multiple airbags and ADAS functions

The interiors of the Maruti Suzuki eVX are under wraps. However, we expect the upcoming electric SUV to get a spacious cabin with a minimalist dashboard, sustainable upholstery, automatic climate control, a head-up display, ambient lighting, a multifunctional steering wheel, a digital instrument cluster, and a large touchscreen infotainment panel. Passengers' safety would be ensured by multiple airbags and ADAS functions.

It promises a range of up to 550km

The Maruti Suzuki eVX will draw power from a dual-motor setup that would likely be linked to a large 60kWh battery pack. The EV promises a driving range of up to 550km on a single charge.

When will the Maruti Suzuki eVX arrive?

Maruti Suzuki will reveal the production-specific eVX in October 2024 for the global markets. The EV would likely arrive in India, soon after its unveiling. The pricing and availability details of the e-SUV will be disclosed by the carmaker at its launch event on our shores. We expect it to carry a price tag of around Rs. 18-20 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.

