Is Renault Kiger RXT(O) better than Maruti Suzuki Fronx Sigma

Written by Pradnesh Naik May 03, 2023, 01:11 pm 3 min read

Both cars are equipped with Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

French automaker Renault has introduced a revised RXT(O) variant of its popular compact SUV, the Kiger in India with a price tag of Rs. 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated model gets a few feel-good features from the range-topping RXZ trim level. At that price point, it rivals the base Sigma version of the recently launched Maruti Suzuki Fronx. Which one offers more value?

Why does this story matter?

Renault recently updated its entire line-up in compliance with BS6 Phase 2 emission norms to keep them relevant this year. With this, the carmaker had also hiked the prices of its offerings.

This move impacted the popularity of its capable compact SUV, the Kiger.

Now, the company has introduced a revised RXT(O) variant with more features to increase its appeal again.

Renault Kiger looks more appealing of the two

Renault Kiger's RXT(O) variant has a chromed grille, 'tri-octa pure vision' LED headlights, a clamshell bonnet, roof rails, skid plates, C-shaped wrap-around taillights, a shark-fin antenna, and 16-inch designer alloy wheels. Maruti Suzuki Fronx's Sigma model gets projector halogen headlamps, a muscular hood, skid plates, roof rails, 16-inch steel wheels with designer covers, wrap-around LED taillights, and a blacked-out NEXWave grille.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx is an overall larger vehicle

Renault Kiger is 3,991mm long, 1,750mm wide, 1,605mm tall, and has a wheelbase of 2,500mm. The Maruti Suzuki Fronx has an overall length of 3,995mm, a width of 1,765mm, a height of 1,550mm, and a wheelbase of 2,520mm.

The Kiger comes equipped with more features

Renault Kiger RXT(O) has a five-seater cabin with red accents on the dashboard, a wireless phone charger, automatic climate control with rear AC vents, an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless connectivity support, and four airbags. Maruti Suzuki Fronx's Sigma version features a spacious cabin with a dual-tone dashboard, premium fabric upholstery, a flat-bottomed steering wheel, automatic climate control, and dual airbags.

The Kiger gets more engine options

Renault Kiger RXT(O) is backed by either a 1.0-liter, naturally-aspirated, petrol engine that makes 71hp/96Nm or a 1.0-liter, turbo-petrol mill that generates 99hp/160Nm. Maruti Suzuki Fronx's Sigma variant is offered with a 1.2-liter, "DualJet" four-cylinder petrol motor that develops 89hp/113Nm. The former gets a 5-speed manual and a CVT gearbox, while the latter comes with a 5-speed manual and AMT transmission options.

Which one should you buy?

In India, the Renault Kiger's RXT(O) version can be yours at a price tag of Rs. 7.99 lakh, while the Maruti Suzuki Fronx's Sigma variant will set you back by Rs. 7.46 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the Kiger RXT(O) makes more sense on our shores, with its aggressive looks, tech-forward cabin, and powerful turbo-petrol engine, making it a value-for-money proposition.