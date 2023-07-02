Auto

Top features of limited-run Suzuki GSX-S1000 Race Edition streetfighter

Top features of limited-run Suzuki GSX-S1000 Race Edition streetfighter

Written by Pradnesh Naik July 02, 2023 | 03:30 am 2 min read

Suzuki GSX-S1000 Race Edition features gold-colored racing-inspired graphics

Taking inspiration from its Endurance Racing Team, Suzuki has launched a special Race Edition version of the GSX-S1000 with a price tag of €16,999 (roughly Rs. 15.24 lakh). The limited-run motorcycle will be exclusively available in the French market. The streetfighter gets cosmetic tweaks, along with a few mechanical changes such as GB Racing's engine, crankcase protection, and Akrapovic slip-on exhaust.

Why does this story matter?

Introduced in 2015 as a stripped-down version of the GSX-R1000, the Suzuki GSX-S1000 features a retuned engine that produces better lower-end torque for commuting and cruising at slower speeds. The bikemaker updated the streetfighter offering in 2022 with a radical front fascia and an updated 999cc, inline-four engine to rival the Kawasaki Z900 and Ducati Monster in various global markets.

The motorcycle features a projector LED headlamp and alloy wheels

The Suzuki GSX-S1000 Race Edition retains the overall design of the standard model. The streetfighter features a muscular fuel tank with extensions, a vertically-stacked projector LED headlamp, a wide handlebar, a split-type seat, an upswept exhaust, a slim tail section, and a sleek LED taillamp unit. It packs a brightness-adjustable full-color TFT instrument cluster and rides on 17-inch cast aluminum alloy wheels.

It features racing-inspired graphics and slip-on exhaust

The Suzuki GSX-S1000 Race Edition features gold-colored graphics inspired by the brand's Endurance Racing Team, a tail tidy, GB Racing's engine and crankcase protection, and red-colored Brembo brake calipers. For performance upgrades, the motorcycle gets an Akrapovic slip-on exhaust.

It comes equipped with disc brakes on both wheels

For the safety of the rider, the Suzuki GSX-S1000 Race Edition comes equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, along with dual-channel ABS, a Suzuki Traction Control System (STCS), and a ride-by-wire throttle with Suzuki Intelligent Ride System. Suspension duties are taken care of by KYB-sourced inverted forks on the front side and KYB's adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end.

It draws power from a 999cc, inline-four engine

Powering the Suzuki GSX-S1000 Race Edition is the same 999cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, inline-four engine from the standard model. The mill generates 150hp of maximum power and 106Nm of peak torque. The motor is linked to a 6-speed gearbox with a bi-directional quick shifter.

Share this timeline