Top features that make Maserati Ghibli 334 Ultima special

Written by Pradnesh Naik July 22, 2023 | 03:56 pm 2 min read

Maserati Ghibli 334 Ultima rolls on 21-inch designer wheels (Photo credit: Maserati)

With the focus shifting toward green mobility solutions, Maserati has revealed the Ghibli 334 Ultima as its last Grand Tourer with the potent 3.8-liter V8 powertrain. The production of the special high-performance sedan is limited to just 103 units for the global markets. The '334' in the vehicle's moniker denotes its top speed in km/h. Here's a look at its best features.

Why does this story matter?

The Ghibli moniker was first introduced by Maserati in 1967. It is an Arabic name for the Libyan desert's hot, dry south-westerly wind. The Italian marque revived the iconic nameplate in 2013 for its Grand Tourer model (codenamed M157). With electrification becoming a priority in the automotive industry, the automaker is now bidding adieu to the 3.8-liter V8 motor with a special Ghibli model.

It features a "Scià di Persia" paintwork with Rubino accents

The Maserati Ghibli 334 Ultima flaunts a new "Scia di Persia" (blue) paintwork with Rubino (red) accents for the special '334' badging on the front fenders. It features a chrome-slatted grille with the Trident logo, sweptback Matrix LED headlamps, vents on front fenders, a sloping roofline, chrome-lined windows, and 21-inch 'Orione' blacked-out wheels. LED taillamps and a carbon fiber spoiler grace the rear end.

The sedan flaunts a full carbon exterior kit as standard

For increasing the rigidity and reducing the overall weight, the special edition Maserati Ghibli 334 Ultima comes equipped with a full carbon exterior kit as standard. It includes front bumper plates, a front air splitter, door handles, mirror caps, a diffuser, and a boot-lid spoiler.

It gets a special Pale Terracotta and Alcantara leather upholstery

Inside, the limited-run Maserati Ghibli 334 Ultima has a sporty yet luxurious four-seater cabin with a special Pale Terracotta and Alcantara leather upholstery. It gets bucket-type seats with the Trident and the '334' logos stitched on the front headrest, a multifunctional steering wheel, a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 10.1-inch infotainment panel with 'Maserati Connect' feature. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags.

It is backed by a 3.8-liter, V8 engine

Powering the Maserati Ghibli 334 Ultima is a 3.8-liter, twin-turbocharged, V8 engine that is paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox from the Trofeo model. The motor churns out a maximum power of 572hp and a peak torque of 730Nm.

