Honda Elevate's bookings to start July 3: Should you order

Written by Pradnesh Naik June 30, 2023 | 05:09 pm 2 min read

Honda Elevate features a large chrome applique on its grille (Photo credit: Honda)

Honda showcased its all-new Hyundai CRETA-rivaling Elevate SUV for the Indian market earlier this month. Now, the automaker is set to open the order books for the vehicle on July 3 against a token amount of Rs. 21,000. Prices of the premium mid-size SUV are expected to be announced in late August or early September. So, should you pre-book the Elevate? Let's find out.

Why does this story matter?

Honda has been facing tough luck in the SUV segment in India. Its previous attempts with the WR-V and BR-V were not as fruitful as the carmaker had anticipated. Now, the Japanese marque has introduced the all-new Elevate as its make-or-break SUV for our market. It will face tough competition from capable rivals such as the Hyundai CRETA and Kia Seltos.

The SUV flaunts a large blacked-out grille and designer wheels

The Honda Elevate follows the carmaker's modern design philosophy and features a typical boxy SUV silhouette. It flaunts a long and sculpted hood with curved edges, a large blacked-out grille, LED headlights with integrated DRLs, a wide air dam, bumper-mounted skid plates, ORVMs, silvered roof rails, flared wheel arches, and diamond-cut alloy wheels. The rear end has wrap-around LED taillamps and a shark-fin antenna.

The cabin is equipped with "Honda Sensing" ADAS suite

Inside, the Honda Elevate has a spacious five-seater cabin with a minimalist dual-tone dashboard. It gets premium black-and-brown leather upholstery, a single-pane sunroof, a wireless charger, automatic climate control, cruise control, connected car technology, a multifunctional steering wheel, a digital instrument cluster, and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with connectivity options. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and "Honda Sensing" ADAS suite.

It is backed by a 1.5-liter, i-VTEC petrol engine

Powering the Honda Elevate is a 1.5-liter, DOHC, inline-four, i-VTEC petrol engine that churns out a maximum power of 120hp and a peak torque of 145Nm. The transmission duties on the SUV are handled by either a 6-speed manual or a CVT gearbox.

Should you pre-book the Honda Elevate on July 3?

Honda will start accepting pre-orders for the Elevate SUV in India from July 3 onward, against a token amount of Rs. 21,000. The carmaker will be launching the car in late August or early September on our shores. In our opinion, you should wait for the debut of Seltos (facelift) on July 4 and then make up your mind.

