Tesla's NACS connector is gaining popularity among automakers: Here's why

Written by Pradnesh Naik June 30, 2023 | 03:37 pm 2 min read

NACS connector (pictured on right) has a smaller form factor over SAE CCS1-type connector

NACS or North American Charging Standard is an electric vehicle charging connector system developed and owned by Tesla. It is also known as the Tesla Connector. Besides Tesla, EV makers such as Rivian, Verge Motorcycles, and Polestar, along with automotive giants such as Ford, General Motors, and Volvo have announced to use NACS. So, what makes this charging technology so popular? Let's find out.

Why does this story matter?

In recent years, almost every automaker has been focusing on developing sustainable mobility solutions for a greener future. Leading the charge for electrification for over a decade is Elon Musk-led Tesla. Apart from making EVs popular, the automaker has also been pushing the NACS connector through its widespread "Supercharger" network. Now, other carmakers are planning to switch to NACS as well.

What exactly is NACS?

NACS is used for fast-charging electric vehicles. It has been part of all Tesla vehicles since 2012. In 2022, the company opened the EV connector design to the world, allowing other automakers to use it. It has a five-pin layout, that uses two primary pins for both AC charging and DC fast charging. The other three pins are used for slow AC charging only.

Benefits of NACS connector over its SAE counterpart.

Unlike SAE J1772 connector, which requires a bulky Combined Charging System (CCS1) in tandem to provide fast charging support, NACS can do the same in a much smaller footprint and without any moving parts. With the compact design of NACS, automakers can package the charging port in a sleeker form to free up space for additional thermal management components.

Which automakers have shifted to or have committed to NACS?

As of now, EV start-ups such as Rivian, Polestar, Verge Motorcycles, and Aptera Motors, along with established automakers like Ford, General Motors, and Volvo have already committed to switching over to NACS. Apart from them, Volkswagen is in talks with Tesla for adopting NACS.

Should NACS become the industry standard?

"NACS is the most common charging standard in North America: NACS vehicles outnumber CCS two-to-one, and Tesla's Supercharging network has 60% more NACS posts than all the CCS-equipped networks combined," per Tesla. The company also said that it is "actively working with relevant standards bodies to codify Tesla's charging connector as a public standard."

