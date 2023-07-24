2023 Range Rover Velar goes official at Rs. 93 lakh

Auto

2023 Range Rover Velar goes official at Rs. 93 lakh

Written by Dwaipayan Roy July 24, 2023 | 03:27 pm 2 min read

2023 Range Rover Velar gets two engine options (Photo credit: Jaguar Land Rover)

Jaguar Land Rover has finally launched its 2023 Range Rover Velar SUV in India. Its bookings are open and deliveries will commence in September. As for the highlights, the car has a refreshed appearance and a revamped cabin loaded with tech-based facilities. Under the hood, it is available with a choice of 2.0-liter petrol as well as diesel engines.

Why does this story matter?

The facelifted version of the Range Rover Velar SUV, promises better looks, improved suspension setup, and more features in comparison to its predecessor. It is available in a single, fully-loaded HSE trim on our shores and should rack up decent sales in our market. The competition in the luxury SUV segment in India will surely be raised.

The SUV will have pixel LED headlights

The 2023 Range Rover Velar sports a bonnet with 'RANGE ROVER' lettering, a wide grille, pixel LED headlamps with tweaked DRLs and a wide air vent. It is flanked by black pillars, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and designer alloy wheels. A shark-fin antenna, a raked windscreen, wrap-around taillamps, and a redesigned bumper are available on the rear end of the vehicle.

It attains a top speed of 217km/h

The facelifted Range Rover Velar gets a 2.0-liter petrol engine (250hp/365Nm) and a 2.0-liter, mild-hybrid, diesel powertrain (204hp/430Nm). Both mills are linked to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The car sprints from 0-100km/h in 7.5 seconds, and hits a top speed of 217km/h.

An 11.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system is there inside

The new Range Rover Velar has a luxurious cabin, featuring an air purifier, heated seats, a redesigned dashboard, auto climate control, a cleaner center console, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It packs a wireless charger, a digital instrument cluster, and an 11.4-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. A terrain response system and multiple airbags ensure the passengers' safety.

2023 Range Rover Velar: Pricing

In India, the 2023 Range Rover Velar carries a price tag of Rs. 93 lakh. This makes it Rs. 3.59 lakh more expensive than the outgoing model priced at Rs. 89.41 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).

Poll If not the 2023 Range Rover Velar, which SUV will you buy?

Share this timeline