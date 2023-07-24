Tata Punch i-CNG to be launched soon: What to expect

Written by Dwaipayan Roy July 24, 2023 | 02:55 pm 2 min read

Tata Punch i-CNG will be offered in multiple trims (Photo credit: Tata Motors)

Homegrown automaker Tata Motors has commenced production of the CNG-backed Punch micro-SUV in India. It will be launched here soon. The model will receive minor cosmetic changes and shall offer a tech-loaded cabin. It should put out 77hp of power in the CNG guise and will be sold in multiple trim levels. Here's everything we know about the upcoming four-wheeler.

Why does this story matter?

The Punch will be Tata Motors's fourth addition to its CNG line-up in India after the Tata Tiago, Tigor, and Altroz. There will be no compromise on boot space, thanks to a unique dual-cylinder CNG tank setup. A sunroof will also be offered—a first for the car. Here, it will take on Hyundai EXTER and should rack up decent sales.

The car will sport 'i-CNG' badging

The Tata Punch i-CNG is expected to have a clamshell hood, split-style headlights, a sleek grille, a wide air vent, fog lights, and silvered skid plates. It will be flanked by black pillars, roof rails, indicator-mounted ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and 16-inch alloy wheels. A shark-fin antenna, wrap-around taillamps, and an 'i-CNG' badge on the tailgate will grace the rear end.

It will be fueled by a 77hp, 1.2-liter engine

Tata Punch i-CNG will run on a 1.2-liter, three-cylinder engine linked to a 5-speed manual gearbox for handling transmission duties. It will generate a maximum power of 77hp and a peak torque of 97Nm.

A sunroof and multiple airbags will be there inside

Tata Punch i-CNG will have a spacious cabin, featuring a sunroof, height-adjustable driver's seat, an engine start/stop button, auto climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It will pack a digital instrument cluster and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Multiple airbags, ABS, and EBD might ensure the safety of the passengers.

Tata Punch i-CNG: Pricing and availability

The availability and pricing information of the Tata Punch i-CNG in India will be disclosed at the time of its debut. However, it should cost more than the petrol-backed Punch which starts at Rs. 6 lakh (ex-showroom).

