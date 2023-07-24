Tata Altroz trims rejigged: Check variant-wise features and price

Auto

Tata Altroz trims rejigged: Check variant-wise features and price

Written by Dwaipayan Roy July 24, 2023 | 11:33 am 3 min read

Tata Altroz comes in 7 trim levels (Photo credit: Tata Motors)

Tata Motors has added two new variants for its Altroz hatchback in India, called XM and XM(S). The car has also lost out on certain trims, including XZ+ (petrol), XZ+ i-Turbo (petrol) Dark, XZA+ (petrol), and XZA+ (petrol) Dark. The four-wheeler is now available in seven trim levels on our shores. However, which one offers the best value? Let us find out.

XE is the base model

The base XE model has dual chamber headlights, an integrated spoiler, black ORVMs, body-colored bumpers, C-pillar-mounted door handles, and stylish wheels. Manual AC, power windows, a digital instrument cluster, a flat-bottom steering wheel, dual front airbags, ABS, and EBD are available inside. It draws power from a 1.2-liter, Revotron engine that develops 86.7hp/115Nm in petrol form and 72.5hp/103Nm in CNG guise.

XM and XM(S) are the new additions

In addition to the features of XE, the XM model comes with a height-adjustable driver's seat, a multifunctional steering wheel, auto-folding ORVMs, and 16-inch wheels with covers. Separately, the XM(S) version also adds an electric sunroof, along with a large infotainment panel. XM and XM(S) are offered solely with a 1.2-liter, Revotron petrol engine that puts out 86.7hp of power and 115Nm of torque.

XM+ and XM+ (S) get petrol, CNG, and diesel options

XM+ and XM+ (S) sport 16-inch wheels, an integrated spoiler, body-colored bumpers, a sleek grille, and halogen headlights. The XM+ (S) also provides sunroof. USB chargers, a digital instrument cluster, a touchscreen infotainment system, and multiple airbags are present inside. These variants run on a 1.2-liter engine offered in two tunes 86.7hp/115Nm (petrol) and 72.5hp/103Nm (CNG). A 1.5-liter diesel mill (88.7hp/200Nm) is also available.

XT is the mid-spec variant

The Altroz XT flaunts dual chamber halogen headlamps, LED DRLs, 16-inch Hyperstyle wheels, and a piano black finish on the ORVMs and the tailgate. It gets a five-seater cabin with an LCD instrument cluster, mood lighting, auto climate control, cruise control, a touchscreen infotainment system, and multiple airbags. The model is fueled by a 1.2-liter petrol engine (86.7hp/115Nm) and a 1.5-liter diesel motor (88.7hp/200Nm).

The XZ model rides on two-tone alloy rims

The XZ trim comes with a black roof, 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, projector headlamps, and auto-folding ORVMs. Five seats, mood lighting, a digital instrument cluster, dual front airbags, and a touchscreen infotainment panel, are offered inside. It gets a 1.2-liter, Revotron engine offered in 86.7hp/115Nm (petrol) and 72.5hp/103Nm (CNG) tunes. A 1.5-liter diesel mill (88.7hp/200Nm) and a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol unit (108.4hp/140Nm) are also available.

XZ+(S), XZ+(S) Dark, and XZ+ O(S) have anti-glare IRVM

XZ+(S), XZ+(S) Dark, and XZ+ O(S) sport flat-type front window wiper blades, a shark-fin antenna, a voice-assisted electric sunroof, projector headlamps, and 16-inch alloy rims. Inside, you get leatherette seats, mood lighting, anti-glare IRVM, multiple airbags, and a high-speed alert system. The XZ+(S) and XZ+(S) Dark come with petrol, turbo-petrol, and diesel engine options, while XZ+ O(S) is offered in petrol and CNG forms.

How much does it cost?

In India, the Tata Altroz starts at Rs. 6.6 lakh for the base XE (petrol) model and goes up to Rs. 10.74 lakh for the XZ+(S) Dark (diesel) version (all prices, ex-showroom, New Delhi).

Share this timeline