Auto

Cheapest SUVs with a panoramic sunroof in India: Check recommendations

Written by Pradnesh Naik July 24, 2023 | 12:05 am 3 min read

Mahindra XUV700 rides on 18-inch wheels (Photo credit: Mahindra)

Every automaker tries to lure customers to its showrooms by offering various feel-good features on its latest cars. One of the most popular facilities available on modern four-wheelers is a panoramic sunroof. It essentially offers an airy experience for passengers inside the cabin. Here are some vehicles available with the same under Rs. 20 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. Take a look.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: Price starts at Rs. 10.7 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara gets a sculpted clamshell bonnet, a chrome-surrounded grille, bumper-mounted LED headlights, roof rails, black cladding on wheel arches, and 17-inch alloy wheels. Inside, there are five seats, a head-up display, a 9.0-inch SmartPlay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment panel, and six airbags. It draws power from a 1.5-liter, K-series, mild-hybrid petrol engine (103hp/137Nm) and a 1.5-liter, TNGA, strong-hybrid petrol motor (114hp/141Nm).

Hyundai CRETA: Price begins at Rs. 10.87 lakh

Hyundai CRETA features a clamshell hood, tri-beam LED headlights with split-type DRLs, skid plates, wrap-around LED taillamps, and 17-inch designer alloy wheels. Its spacious five-seater cabin gets leather upholstery, ambient lighting, automatic climate control with rear AC vents, and a 10.24-inch infotainment system. It is backed by a 1.5-liter petrol engine that makes 113hp/144Nm and a 1.5-liter diesel mill that develops 113hp/250Nm.

Kia Seltos: Price starts at Rs. 10.9 lakh

Kia Seltos sports a signature tiger-nose grille, sleek LED headlamps with integrated DRLs, designer 18-inch wheels, and wrap-around LED taillamps. The sporty dual-tone cabin features ventilated front seats, a Bose sound system, an air purifier, a dual 10.25-inch screen setup, and reclining rear seats. It runs on a 1.5-liter petrol engine (113.4hp/144Nm), a 1.5-liter turbo-petrol unit (160hp/253Nm), and a 1.5-liter CRDi diesel mill (113.4hp/250Nm).

Mahindra XUV700: Price begins at Rs. 14.01 lakh

Mahindra XUV700 has a long and sculpted bonnet, LED headlights with C-shaped DRLs, flush-fitted door handles, and 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. Its six/seven-seater cabin features leatherette upholstery, ventilated front seats, six airbags, Level-2 ADAS functions, and a 12-speaker Sony sound system. The SUV is fueled by a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine (197hp/380Nm) or a 2.2-liter diesel motor in three tunes (153hp/360Nm, 182hp/420Nm, and 182hp/450Nm).

Tata Safari: Price starts at Rs. 15.85 lakh

Tata Safari flaunts a muscular hood, bumper-mounted projector LED headlights, roof rails, skid plates, flared wheel arches, 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, and wrap-around LED taillights. On the inside, the seven-seater SUV's cabin comes loaded with a faux wood dashboard, premium leather upholstery, a digital instrument cluster, and a 10.25-inch free-standing infotainment console. It is powered by a 2.0-liter "Kryotec," turbocharged diesel engine (178hp/350Nm).

