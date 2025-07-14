These Apple devices are now 'vintage'—Will you still get support?

Apple has added a bunch of devices to its vintage and obsolete products list. The most notable addition is the 2013 Mac Pro, also known as the "Trash Can" Mac. It has now been given the vintage tag, 12 years after its debut. The cylindrical Mac Pro was a bold design experiment but was criticized for its lack of upgradeability.

Design flaws The 'Trash can' Mac Pro and its design flaws The 2013 Mac Pro was a departure from the traditional tower design, with its cylindrical shape. However, its lack of upgradeability was a major drawback for professional users. Even Apple acknowledged this flaw in 2017 when Craig Federighi said they had "designed themselves into a thermal corner." The device remained on sale until December 2019 when it was replaced by the more modular "Cheese Grater" Mac Pro.

Vintage additions Other devices added to vintage list Apple has also added the 2019 13-inch MacBook Air, the 2019 iMac, the 2018 11-inch iPad Pro and the 2018 third-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro to its vintage list. The list also includes the 128GB variant of iPhone 8, which joins its already listed 64GB and 256GB counterparts. Several Apple accessories have now officially transitioned to obsolete status. These include the second-generation AirPort Express, the 2TB and 3TB AirPort Time Capsules, and the 802.11ac AirPort Extreme.