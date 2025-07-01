Apple's Mac and iPad revenue in India to hit $1.8B 

Apple is witnessing a major surge in its non-smartphone segment in India, especially with its MacBooks and iPads. The company's combined revenue from these products is expected to reach nearly $1.78 billion by 2025, according to IDC data accessed by Moneycontrol. This marks a strong 38% growth from the previous year, driven by strong student and enterprise demand, aggressive retail expansion, and heavy discounts on older models.

Revenue forecast MacBook revenue expected to cross $1 billion mark this year Apple's revenue from its laptops (MacBooks) and PCs (Macs) is also expected to cross the $1 billion mark this year. The company's MacBook revenue is projected to exceed $1.36 billion, up from $932 million in 2024. Meanwhile, iPad sales are likely to grow from $359 million to an estimated $414 million during the same period.

Market dominance Apple is gaining traction in the PC space Apple is gaining traction in the PC space, with its older-generation M1-powered MacBooks being sold at discounted prices. The company shipped 663,000 Mac units (23.3% YoY growth) and 628,000 iPads (12.3% YoY increase) in 2024, according to IDC estimates. Canalys numbers are slightly higher —776,000 Mac units (28% YoY growth) and 705,000 iPads (5% YoY increase).

Target audience Apple's M-series chips have become the standard for developers Ashweej Aithal of Canalys said Apple's M-series chips have become the standard for developers, creators, and enterprise users handling AI workloads. The company is also targeting tier-3 and 4 cities with premium financing options like zero-interest EMIs and schemes such as "iPhone for Life." Enterprises are steadily adopting Macs for their performance, reliability, and seamless integration into existing workflows.

Device preference iPad sales bolstered by 'Back to school' campaign Aithal noted that high-performance models like iPad Air (M2) and Pro (M4) are driving growth, backed by 5G and AI capabilities. Apple's "Back to School 2025" campaign is also making a big difference in sales. The company is giving away free AirPods or Apple Pencil with eligible purchases along with 24-month no-cost EMIs and exclusive pricing schemes for students.