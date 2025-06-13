Apple reclaims title of top-selling smartphone brand in China
What's the story
Apple has reclaimed its position as the top-selling smartphone brand in China, according to Counterpoint Research.
The tech giant's iPhone sales surged in May, contributing to a 15% year-on-year growth during April and May.
This is Apple's strongest performance for this two-month period since the COVID-19 pandemic.
The growth was mainly driven by a revival in China and the United States markets.
Market dynamics
Q2 iPhone performance looks promising, says analyst
Ivan Lam, a Senior Analyst at Counterpoint Research, said the Q2 iPhone performance looks promising.
However, he added that "swings either way are dictated by two markets - the US and China."
The increase in global sales was also aided by tariff dodgers and double-digit growths in Japan, India, and Middle Eastern markets.
Shipment statistics
Foreign-branded phone shipments in China
The China Academy of Information and Communications Technology, a government-affiliated body, reported that April shipments of foreign-branded phones in China rose slightly.
The number increased to 3.52 million units from 3.5 million a year earlier.
This data could suggest a slight uptick in the popularity of international smartphone brands like Apple among Chinese consumers despite stiff competition from domestic players.
Competitive tactics
Apple's price-cut strategy in China
In the face of stiff competition from local players in China, Apple has resorted to price cuts.
This strategy is aimed at keeping its products competitive in the market.
In May, Chinese e-commerce platforms were offering discounts of up to 2,530 yuan (roughly $350) on Apple's latest iPhone 16 models.