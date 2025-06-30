Apple to launch Vision Air mixed reality headset in 2027

Apple is planning to expand its XR ecosystem with a trio of devices. The plan includes an updated version of the Vision Pro headset in 2025 or early 2026, a lighter model called Vision Air in 2027, and advanced XR smart glasses by 2028. According to TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the new Vision Pro will be powered by an M5 chip and go into mass production in Q3 2025.

Affordable innovation Vision Air will be 40% lighter than the first-gen model Kuo also revealed Apple's plans to launch an affordable headset, likely called the Vision Air. This new addition to Apple's Air ecosystem is expected to launch in 2027 and enter mass production by Q3 of that year. The Vision Air will likely be over 40% lighter than the first-gen model and use iPhone processors instead of Mac-grade chips seen in the current model.

Cost reduction Vision Air will make use of plastic and magnesium alloy To keep the Vision Air affordable, Apple is said to be making some changes in materials. These include switching from glass to plastic, using more magnesium alloy (instead of titanium which is too expensive), and reducing the number of onboard sensors. While an official price isn't confirmed yet, earlier estimates have suggested it could launch at a price tag between $1,500 and $2,000. For reference, the current Vision Pro costs $3,500.

Strategic positioning Apple hasn't marketed the Vision Pro as a mass-market product Kuo said that while the core specs of the Vision Pro will remain largely unchanged in the upcoming version, Apple is likely to upgrade the processor. He emphasized that Apple hasn't marketed the Vision Pro as a mass-market product yet. Instead, it's using it strategically for things like ecosystem development and hardware iteration, and keeping its presence in the premium XR market.