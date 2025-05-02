What's the story

Apple has announced record quarterly growth for the quarter ending March 31, 2025.

The tech giant reported a total revenue of $95.2 billion, achieving a year-on-year (YoY) growth of 5%.

In the Asia Pacific region, excluding Greater China and Japan, Apple's revenue grew by 8.4% to $7.3 billion during the quarter.

"We set a number of quarterly records in countries and regions across the world, including India," Apple CEO Tim said.