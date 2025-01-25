iPhone 17 series to feature 24MP selfie camera, improved cooling
What's the story
Apple will introduce the iPhone 17 series in September.
The tech giant is said to be upgrading the front camera of the entire lineup, from a 12MP sensor to a more advanced 24MP snapper.
The upgrade will bring the selfie camera's quality closer to that of the iPhone's rear camera.
Here's a bunch of other features coming to the iPhone 17 series.
Processor upgrade
iPhone 17 Pro models to feature advanced A19 Pro chip
The iPhone 17 Pro models will be powered by Apple's new and improved A-series chip, the A19 Pro. This advanced silicon will be exclusive to the 17 Pro and Pro Max models.
Meanwhile, the new 17 Air model, which is expected to lure many Pro users, will house the standard A19 chip — identical to that in the base iPhone 17.
Memory boost
12GB of RAM for the Pros
In a bid to address the increasing significance of AI in Apple's devices, the company intends to provide its 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max models with 12GB of RAM.
This would be 50% increase over the previous generation's 8GB capacity.
However, the regular iPhone 17 and 17 Air will remain restricted to an 8GB RAM.
Connectivity enhancements
In-house Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chip
The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max are also expected to sport Apple's new combo Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chip, and possibly the rest of the devices in the series too.
This is part of Apple's efforts to develop its own modems for 5G and Wi-Fi.
However, only the 17 Air will use Apple's in-house 5G modem, while the Pro models will continue to use Qualcomm's more advanced modem for another year.
Design changes
Larger camera bump
The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max are also said to sport a larger rectangular camera bump, hinting at even more camera optimization.
Reportedly, the top of these models could have a full-width aluminum design, while the standard glass back for wireless charging remains.
The design change is expected to offer some new benefits, although the details are yet to be revealed.
Material shift
iPhone 17 Pro models to undergo frame redesign
In a surprising move, Apple plans to redesign the frame of the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max models, replacing titanium with aluminum.
The change comes just two years after titanium was first introduced to the iPhone's Pro models in 2023.
The reasoning behind this transition from titanium back to aluminum remains unclear at this point.
Thermal management
Improved cooling systems for the entire lineup
The whole iPhone 17 line-up is expected to come with enhanced cooling systems.
The iPhone 17 Pro Max will exclusively include a vapor chamber plus graphite sheet.
This upgrade highlights the increasing importance of Apple Intelligence in the iPhone's future, as AI requires not just more powerful chips and additional RAM but also improved cooling for the best performance.