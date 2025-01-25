Why Microsoft is bringing color-coded battery icons to Windows 11
What's the story
Microsoft is all set to make the experience of its latest operating system, Windows 11, even better with a new Insider Preview Build.
The update will bring color-coded battery icons, aimed at giving users an instant idea of their PC's battery status.
This way, you won't end up letting your battery drain too much.
Color significance
Understanding the new color-coded battery icons
The new battery icons will sport three colors: green, yellow, and red.
A green icon indicates that the computer is charging and in good shape.
The icon switches to yellow when the battery level drops below 20% and enters energy-saving mode.
Meanwhile, a red icon warns users of a critically low battery, prompting them to plug in their computer before it shuts down due to lack of power.
Icon visibility
Where will the new battery icons be displayed?
The color-coded battery icons will appear on the taskbar's system tray, quick settings flyout, and general Windows Settings.
Microsoft also plans to bring these icons on the Lock screen in a future build.
The move is part of an effort to make battery status information more easily accessible to users across different interfaces within Windows 11.
Icon enhancements
Additional improvements to the battery icon
Along with the color-coded system, Microsoft is also bringing two more improvements to the battery icon.
The firm has simplified overlays such as the lightning bolt charging icon to ensure they don't block the progress bar.
Plus, a new feature will let you show your battery's charge percentage next to this icon in the system tray by enabling a specific setting under Power & Battery options.
Release details
User feedback and availability of the new feature
The updated battery icons are available to Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel who opted to receive the latest updates immediately.
However, Microsoft says this experience isn't available to all Insiders yet as they plan to monitor feedback before rolling it out universally.
The company also noted it might take longer for this feature to reach general release and may undergo further refinements based on user feedback.