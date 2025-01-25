WhatsApp will let you manage multiple accounts within the app
What's the story
WhatsApp is working on a new feature for its iOS app to let users add and manage multiple accounts on the platform.
The feature, which is still in the developmental stage, was unearthed in the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS 25.2.10.70 update on TestFlight.
It would offer a seamless experience to those using WhatsApp with more than one phone number for personal/professional use.
Feature details
A game-changer for users
The multi-account feature was first introduced to select beta testers on Android, removing the need of having multiple devices or parallel apps to handle different WhatsApp accounts.
Now, the same feature is being expanded to iOS users as well.
Once implemented, it will let users add extra accounts directly through the app settings, without any workarounds.
User experience
Adding a new account to WhatsApp: How it will work
The next update will provide two ways to add a new account to the app.
You can either set a primary account by starting fresh or scan a QR code to link the new account as an associate.
This flexibility would be aimed at serving different user needs and scenarios, making it easier than ever to switch between accounts without separate installations or devices.
Information
Maintaining separation between different accounts
The multi-account feature will ensure users can keep all their conversations organized in a single app while keeping their accounts separate. Notifications, chats, backups, and settings will stay separate for each account as they will be running independently in the app for seamless information management.