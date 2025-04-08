What's the story

Apple's upcoming iOS 19 will bring some major design changes, including a pill-shaped tab bar and floating buttons.

A new leak from Front Page Tech has given us an early look at the overhauled interface of the OS.

The updated software is expected to launch with the iPhone 17 series in September, offering a more streamlined and polished look inspired by visionOS.

Apple will unveil iOS 19 on June 9 as part of its WWDC 2025 event.