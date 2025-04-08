iOS 19 leak reveals major design changes: Check what's coming
What's the story
Apple's upcoming iOS 19 will bring some major design changes, including a pill-shaped tab bar and floating buttons.
A new leak from Front Page Tech has given us an early look at the overhauled interface of the OS.
The updated software is expected to launch with the iPhone 17 series in September, offering a more streamlined and polished look inspired by visionOS.
Apple will unveil iOS 19 on June 9 as part of its WWDC 2025 event.
Design elements
iOS 19's interface to feature glass-like elements
The new iOS 19 will focus more on translucency across its interface. This will make buttons, menus, and notifications look fluid, glass-like.
The tipster also shared a mockup of an updated Camera app with floating buttons on the screen.
Previously leaked visuals also hinted at this novel design approach for the camera app in iOS 19.
Animation and effects
New UI elements and animations in iOS 19
Front Page Tech also hinted at iOS 19 adding a subtle lighting effect on some UI elements. This will further contribute to the glassy look of the OS.
For example, both Flashlight and Camera shortcuts on the Lock Screen are likely to show a gentle shimmer as the device is tilted or moved, giving the interface some depth and movement.
Icon and tab bar
iOS 19's rounded app icons and pill-shaped tab bar
The updated, rounder app icons in iOS 19 are reportedly hidden by default in internal test builds.
A long press on a regular squircle-shaped icon initiates a brief animation, turning it into its rounder counterpart.
Another design tweak is the addition of a pill-shaped tab bar across multiple native apps like App Store, Apple Music, Apple TV, Messages, and Phone.
Refinement and animation
iOS 19's refined interface and new animations
The latest renders indicate Apple is going with softer, more rounded corners across various parts of the iOS 19 interface.
This refinement is visible in elements such as the Haptic Touch menus and Control Center's volume and brightness sliders.
Even prompts asking for camera and microphone access have reportedly been given a refreshed look.
The concept video also emphasized fluid animations while switching between tabs in iOS 19.