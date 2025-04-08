What's the story

Shopify CEO Tobi Lutke has announced a significant shift in the company's hiring policy, emphasizing the integration of AI into daily operations.

In a memo shared with employees and posted publicly, Lutke stated that before requesting additional headcount or resources, teams must first demonstrate why their work cannot be done using AI.

He described AI adoption as the most rapid transformation in his career and underscored the necessity for "reflexive AI usage" to become a baseline expectation for all employees.