What's the story

The latest social media trend is turning regular photos into Studio Ghibli-style AI images.

First initiated by ChatGPT, a number of AI chatbots are now creating these images, including xAI's Grok, which has become a popular option among users.

However, according to recent reports, some users are facing issues while using the chatbot for creating 'Ghiblified' images, with prompts to subscribe to X Premium or Premium+.