Users face issues creating free Ghibli-style images with Grok
What's the story
The latest social media trend is turning regular photos into Studio Ghibli-style AI images.
First initiated by ChatGPT, a number of AI chatbots are now creating these images, including xAI's Grok, which has become a popular option among users.
However, according to recent reports, some users are facing issues while using the chatbot for creating 'Ghiblified' images, with prompts to subscribe to X Premium or Premium+.
Subscription prompt
Users encounter 'usage limit error'
Some users also reported getting a "usage limit error" while trying to create Ghibli-style images with Grok.
The problem occurred even when they used the same prompt text that had worked for others in the past.
The error message prompted users to purchase an X Premium or Premium+ subscription to continue using the feature, leaving many frustrated and contemplating upgrading their accounts.
User feedback
Mixed experiences reported by users
The problem has resulted in a mixed bag of experiences for Grok users.
While some are still generating Studio Ghibli-style images without any issues, others are unable to access the feature unless they upgrade their accounts.
Notably, when users attempted to access Grok via its dedicated website and app, they were able to create the desired images with the same prompts without any issues.
Trend growth
Studio Ghibli-style AI images gaining popularity
The trend of creating Studio Ghibli-style AI images has taken off in a big way over the last few days.
The trend gained momentum, in part, due to ChatGPT's paywalled image-generation service, which started the viral trend of 'Ghiblified' images.
The popularity of the feature has led to a massive influx of user-generated content, with many sharing their creations on various social media platforms.