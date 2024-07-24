In short Simplifying... In short Elon Musk's Tesla is considering a $5 billion investment in xAI, a start-up Musk himself established in 2023.

Should Tesla invest $5B in xAI? Musk asks X followers

By Dwaipayan Roy 06:12 pm Jul 24, 2024

What's the story Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has used social media, to gauge the possibility of a $5 billion investment by Tesla into his AI start-up, xAI. Through his X handle, Musk queried his followers about whether Tesla should make this substantial investment, stating he was "testing the waters" for a potential deal. This inquiry follows Tesla's fourth consecutive quarter of disappointing profits.

Musk emphasizes xAI's contribution to Tesla's advancements

During a post-earnings call, Musk was questioned about the potential of Tesla investing in xAI, or integrating the Grok chatbot into Tesla's software. In response, he confirmed that "Tesla is learning quite a bit from xAI." He further highlighted that xAI has been instrumental in advancing full self-driving (FSD) and in building up the new Tesla data center.

xAI's recent funding round and valuation

xAI, established by Musk in 2023, raised approximately $6 billion in a funding round earlier this year. This round valued the start-up at around $18 billion before the deal, and received significant backing from Sequoia Capital and Andreessen Horowitz. This investment represents one of the largest investments to date in generative AI.