Neuralink sued for unsafe work conditions and pregnancy discrimination
Elon Musk's Neuralink, a brain-computer interface start-up, is facing a lawsuit from ex-employee Lindsay Short. The lawsuit alleged that Short was compelled to work with lab monkeys carrying the herpes virus, and was scratched by one of them through her glove. Short also claimed she was fired from Neuralink after informing her supervisors about her pregnancy. She accused the firm of retaliation, wrongful termination, and gender discrimination.
Short describes hostile work environment
The lawsuit provided a disturbing insight into the working conditions at Neuralink. Short described a "work environment fraught with blame, shame, and impossible deadlines," once she was transferred to the firm's site in Fremont, California. She alleged that she was not provided with enough protective equipment to work safely with the animals. The lawsuit further stated that Short was threatened with "severe repercussions" by her boss if she insisted on seeking medical treatment again.
Neuralink's controversial use of lab monkeys
Neuralink's usage of lab monkeys has been controversial. A report by WIRED last year, claimed that as many as 12 rhesus macaques suffered from symptoms like brain swelling, self-harming behavior, and partial paralysis, after being implanted with Neuralink chips. This led to the animals being euthanized. Musk has denied these reports, stating that the monkeys were terminally ill without providing any evidence to support his claim.
US govt investigates Neuralink's alleged illegal activities
The US Department of Transportation has also investigated Neuralink for allegedly illegally moving implants, which were removed from the brains of monkeys. These were potentially contaminated with pathogens like Herpes B as well as other hard-to-kill bacteria such as Staphylococcus and Klebsiella. Short's allegations are not isolated incidents. There have been previous reports of gender discrimination at Musk's companies. Her lawsuit is the latest in a series of complaints.