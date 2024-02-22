Hwang Jung-eum files for divorce

Hwang Jung-eum files for divorce after reconciliation in 2021

By Aikantik Bag 11:16 am Feb 22, 2024

What's the story South Korean actor Hwang Jung-eum is ending her marriage and filing for divorce, as confirmed by her agency, Y1 Entertainment. In a statement, the agency said, "After much deliberation, Hwang Jung-eum decided that it is no longer possible to maintain her marriage and is in the process of filing for divorce." The agency has asked for understanding and privacy regarding the divorce details, as it is a personal matter.

Mediation

Previous mediation and reunion

Hwang first filed for divorce from her husband, businessman and former pro golfer Lee Young-don, in September 2020. However, they resolved their differences during mediation and reunited in July 2021. The couple got married in 2016 and had their first son in August 2017. After reconciling, they welcomed their second son in 2022.

Career

News came after Hwang wrote sarcastic praises for ex-husband online

On Wednesday, Hwang posted several pictures of Lee with sarcastic comments on social media. "What a beautiful and considerate husband you were. This is my husband Lee Young-don, who had so much fun and kept himself so busy while being married to me. Now you are free to go and enjoy." The actor recently appeared in the drama The Escape of the Seven and is preparing for its second season titled The Escape of the Seven: Resurrection.