By Aikantik Bag 03:03 pm Feb 13, 202403:03 pm

What's the story On the 5th anniversary of the tragic 2019 Pulwama attack, the cast and crew of the upcoming film Operation Valentine will honor the fallen heroes by visiting the memorial site on Wednesday. The movie, featuring Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar, is directed by Shakti Pratap Singh Hada and is set to hit theaters in Telugu and Hindi languages on March 1.

Crew of the film

Producers Renaissance Pictures stated, "In a heartfelt tribute to the Heroes for their supreme sacrifice Team #OperationValentine will visit the Pulwama memorial site Tomorrow, 14th FEB, to honour the eternal legacy of our brave soldiers 🇮🇳 #OPVonMarch1st @IAmVarunTej @ShaktipsHada89 @ManushiChhillar @dophari." Produced by Sony Pictures International Productions and Sandeep Mudda from Renaissance Pictures, Operation Valentine is also backed by co-producers Nandakumar Abbineni and God Bless Entertainment. The film's music is composed by the gifted Mickey J Mayer.

