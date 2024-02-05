Killer Mike is out of police custody now

What's the story Rapper Michael Render aka Killer Mike was arrested by the LAPD on Sunday after winning three awards at the 66th Grammy Awards pre-show. The 48-year-old artist was charged with a misdemeanor battery charge, which could result in a fine of up to $2,000, a six-month jail term, or both under California law. The arrest occurred after a physical altercation with a Grammy security guard earlier that day. Now, the LAPD has issued an update regarding the same.

LAPD's take on the matter

The LAPD took to X (formerly Twitter) and stated, "The suspect has been identified as 48-year-old Michael Render and booked for Misdemeanor Battery 243(A) PC, and is in the process of being released." Despite being detained, Killer Mike reassured fans on social media by tweeting, "Thank God." Killer Mike's three Grammy wins during the pre-show included Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for Scientists & Engineers, and Best Rap Album for Michael.

