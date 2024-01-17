'Ram Bhajan': Narendra Modi shares Lata Mangeshkar's last recorded 'shlok'

By Aikantik Bag 11:52 am Jan 17, 202411:52 am

Listen to Lata Mangeshkar's final 'Shree Ramarpan' bhajan

Ahead of the grand inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a Ram Bhajan sung by the late Lata Mangeshkar on X (formerly Twitter). The bhajan is said to be the last shlok recorded by the iconic singer. The upcoming temple inauguration is set to be a star-studded event, with PM Modi as the chief guest at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

PM Modi's short note on Mangeshkar

In the tweet, PM Modi penned, "As the nation awaits 22nd January with great enthusiasm, one of the people who will be missed is our beloved Lata Didi. Here is a Shlok she sung. Her family told me that it was the last Shlok she recorded. #ShriRamBhajan (sic)." From Tinseltown, Rajinikanth, Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, Abhishek Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Tiger Shroff, among others, are expected to attend the event.

PM Modi shares link of 'shlok'