Box office collection: 'Ayalaan' accelerates amid clash with 'Captain Miller'

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

Box office collection: 'Ayalaan' accelerates amid clash with 'Captain Miller'

By Aikantik Bag 11:26 am Jan 17, 202411:26 am

'Captain Miller' and 'Ayalaan' box office collection

Tamil cinema is one of the most sought-after film industries in India, known for its varied range of content. Sankranti, being a big festival down South, saw the clash of two very distinct films at the box office. Dhanush's Captain Miller and Sivakarthikeyan's Ayalaan have emerged to be box office wonders and are performing quite well on weekdays.

2/3

Marching toward the Rs. 50 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, Captain Miller earned Rs. 4.63 crore (early estimates) on Tuesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 35.2 crore in India. The Arun Matheswaran directorial received rave reviews from critics for its layered storytelling. The cast includes Shiva Rajkumar, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Aditi Balan, Edward Sonnenblick, Sundeep Kishan, and John Kokken, among others. The project is bankrolled by Sathya Jyothi Films.

3/3

Aiming to maintain momentum on weekdays

Sivakarthikeyan's sci-fi film, Ayalaan, has emerged to be the perfect breather amid big actioners. The industry tracker Sacnilk stated that the R. Ravikumar directorial earned Rs. 6.74 crore (early estimates) on Tuesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 27.39 crore in India. The exponential growth on weekdays is a great sign for the film's longevity at the domestic box office.