Javed Akhtar's birthday: Lesser-known tidbits about the ace lyricist, writer

By Tanvi Gupta 11:16 am Jan 17, 202411:16 am

Legendary poet-writer Javed Akhtar celebrates his 79th birthday on Wednesday

Renowned poet, lyricist, and screenwriter Javed Akhtar is an eminent figure who doesn't need any introduction. A recipient of the Padma Shri (1999) and Padma Bhushan (2007), Akhtar has written for every genre imaginable. His mastery has earned him the National Film Award for Best Lyrics five times. On his 79th birthday on Wednesday, let's delve into lesser-known facets of his remarkable journey.

Did you know, Javed is not his birth name?

Many might not know that Akhtar's birth name was Jadoo. It was taken from a line in the poem, Lamha lamha kisi jadu ka fasana hoga, written by his father, the Bollywood songwriter and Urdu poet Jan Nisar Akhtar. It was later changed to Javed. Notably, Akhtar is the grandson of Muztar Khairabadi and Bismil Khairabadi. Both are celebrated Urdu scholars and poets.

Akhtar struggled to pursue his Bollywood dreams

Arriving in Mumbai in 1964, Akhtar's journey to Bollywood was marked by intense struggle. Homeless and without shelter, he endured nights sleeping under trees or in corridors. Eventually, he found refuge in the Kamal Amrohi Studio in Jogeshwari. Significantly, Rajesh Khanna gave Salim Khan and Akhtar their first chance to become screenplay writers by offering them work in his 1971 film Haathi Mere Saathi.

Love, lyrics, and life partners: His marital journey

During the filming of Sita Aur Geeta, Akhtar crossed paths with Honey Irani, the mother of his two children, Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar. Coincidentally, Akhtar and Irani share the same birth date. After the two parted ways, he married Shabana Azmi, the daughter of Kaifi Azmi. Before tying the knot with Azmi, Akhtar worked as Azmi's father's assistant.

Khan- Akhtar's timeless impact on Bollywood

The collaboration between Akhtar and Khan stands as one of the most legendary in Bollywood. The duo crafted memorable dialogues for iconic films like Yaadon Ki Baaraat (1973), Zanjeer (1973), Haath Ki Safai (1974), Deewaar (1975), and Sholay (1975). Out of the 24 films they collaborated on, an impressive 20 became hits. However, due to personal disagreements, the legendary duo parted ways in 1982.