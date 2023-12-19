Annie Murphy special: Alexis Rose's legendary lines from 'Schitt's Creek'

Annie Murphy special: Alexis Rose's legendary lines from 'Schitt's Creek'

By Tanvi Gupta 02:13 am Dec 19, 202302:13 am

Hollywood star Annie Murphy celebrates her 37th birthday on Tuesday

Ever wondered what happens when high society meets small-town absurdity? Enter Alexis Rose, the charmingly clueless heiress from Schitt's Creek. In the delightful chaos of the Rose family, it's Alexis—portrayed by Annie Murphy—who emerged as the queen of one-liners. On Murphy's 37th birthday, we gather Alexis's most unforgettable lines, because let's face it, we could all use "a little more Alexis in our lives."

'Ew, David!'

One of Schitt's Creek's iconic moments lies in Alexis's perfectly timed "Ew, David." Alexis and David (Daniel Levy) have an odd yet hilarious sibling dynamic in the series. In a scene, Moira (Catherine O'Hara) and David delve into a pyramid scheme. As they pitch beauty products to a group of women, David suggests an anti-aging cream to Alexis, resulting in her priceless reaction—"Ew, David!"

'US Weekly once described me as 'Up For Anything''

In S02, the Roses encounter financial difficulties, prompting Alexis to seek employment. Despite no experience, Ted offers her a job as a receptionist. During the interview, it becomes evident that Alexis is unfamiliar with the role, but she persuades Ted. Going the extra mile, she mentions a past article dubbing her as "up for anything," taking it as a compliment—even if it wasn't.

'Think of them as tiny little roommates'

In S04, Johnny encounters a pregnancy test in Alexis-David's bathroom, leading him to assume it's hers. After discovering it belongs to Jocelyn Schitt, he relaxes. Yet, Alexis seizes the chance to playfully torment David. Holding her belly, she suggests they treat the unborn child as an extra roommate, adding—"Just think of them as tiny little roommates...whose tiny little poops you get to clean up."

'I didn't go missing David…the FBI knew where I was'

In the S02 opener, the Roses embark on a hilarious quest to locate David, who has joined an Amish family. When they find him, his reaction adds to the humor. During an ice-cream stop, David complains about the family not making a big deal when Alexis went missing. Her defense? "I didn't go missing, David. The FBI knew where I was the entire time!"

'You know what, David? You get murdered first for once'

In the pilot episode, the Rose family grapples with their smaller living space. The hilarity peaks when David and Alexis, forced to share a room, engage in a comical dispute over bed selection. Alexis, adamant about keeping her bed, plays her usual card—she cheekily advises David to shoulder the responsibility this time. She quips, "You know what, David? You get murdered first for once."