'Madhubala' actor Bhupinder Singh kills neighbor; what led to scuffle

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 05:16 pm Dec 07, 202305:16 pm

Television actor Bhupinder Singh, who is known for serials such as Madhubala - Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, shot a man dead while injuring three others. According to reports, Singh broke into a fight with his neighbors at his agricultural land in Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh. Singh has been booked by the UP Police under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The incident took place a few days ago

The incident reportedly took place a few days ago. The actor was accompanied by three men, armed with lathis (sticks) and illegal weapons. The men have been identified as Gyan Singh, Gurjant Singh, and Jivan Singh. Singh reportedly used his licensed gun to open fire at a neighboring family. He has been booked under Sections 302, 307, 323, 504, and 34 of the IPC.

Reason behind brawl

Singh and one of his aides have been arrested by the police. As per reports, Singh was at his village where he owns over 500 bigahs of land. The actor got into an argument over eucalyptus trees with his neighbors, which he wanted to cut to fence his farmland. His neighbor Gurdeep Singh protested as the trees were along the boundary of both farms.

Neighbors had previously complained against Singh

In the past also, Singh had chopped off a few trees, following which Gurdeep's family had filed a complaint against him with the police. Gurdeep's 23-year-old son was killed in the deadly incident, and now, the family has alleged negligence by the police. Bijnor Superintendent of Police Neeraj Kumar Jadaun has already suspended the local police station in-charge for letting the matter blow up.

Two men are critically injured

The incident, which killed the 23-year-old, reportedly took three to four days back. The deceased's father Gurdeep, his mother Meera Bai, and his elder brother Amreek Singh have sustained serious injuries. Among the three injured, the father and brother have received severe injuries, and are said to be in critical condition. The injured are presently undergoing treatment under the police's supervision.

Everything to know about the actor

Singh gained popularity for Madhubala - Ek Ishq Ek Junoon. Apart from this, the 54-year-old actor is also known for television dramas such as Ek Haseena Thi, Yeh Pyaar Na Hoga Kam, Tere Sheher Mein, and Rishton Ka Chakravyuh. He also appeared as a supporting cast in several Bollywood movies including Soch Lo, Yuvvraaj, Laal Chooda, and Ready, apart from some Tamil films.