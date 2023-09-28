NEET aspirant dies by suicide in Kota, 27th this year

1/5

India 2 min read

NEET aspirant dies by suicide in Kota, 27th this year

By Prateek Talukdar 04:08 pm Sep 28, 202304:08 pm

A 20-year-old NEET aspirant identified as Mohammad Tanveer died by suicide in Kota

A 20-year-old NEET aspirant identified as Mohammad Tanveer died by suicide in Rajasthan's Kota on Wednesday. This is the 27th such case reported in the coaching hub this year. The student belonged to Maharajganj in Uttar Pradesh and stayed in Kota with his father and sister. His sister is also a NEET aspirant, while his father teaches Class 11 and 12 students at a coaching institute. The circumstances surrounding his death are unclear, and the police are investigating the matter.

2/5

Tragic loss of young student in Kota

Kota is a popular coaching hub but has gained ill repute for rising student suicides. Mental stress and depression amid a hypercompetitive environment are reportedly the prominent reasons behind the deaths. The alarming rise in suicides has prompted local authorities to take action. They have implemented some measures, such as mandating anti-hanging devices on ceiling fans and directing coaching institutes to halt tests for two months.

3/5

Authorities implement measures to curb suicides

An anti-hanging device includes a spring and a siren sensor retrofitted to ceiling fans. If a ceiling fan detects a weight of more than 20kg, the spring will lower the fan and sound a siren. The Kota Police is also working with individuals who interact with students daily to identify signs of depression or stress among students living in hostels and paying guest accommodations. These include hostel staff, including wardens, mess workers, and tiffin service providers.

4/5

2 16-year-old NEET aspirants died by suicide days ago

The tragic incident comes barely two weeks after two NEET aspirants died by suicide in Kota. A 16-year-old girl from Ranchi, preparing for the NEET, died by hanging herself on September 13. Just days later, another 16-year-old preparing for NEET for admission in undergraduate medical courses died after allegedly consuming a poisonous substance. Around two lakh students from all over the country go to Kota each year after finishing Class X and enroll in residential institutes.

5/5

Please seek help if you are having suicidal thoughts

If you or anyone you know is suffering from suicidal thoughts, you can reach out to AASRA for suicide prevention counseling. Its number is 022-27546669 (24 hours). You can also dial Roshni NGO at +914066202000 or COOJ at +91-83222-52525. Sneha India Foundation, which works 24x7, can be contacted at +91-44246-40050. Vandrevala Foundation's helpline number is +91-99996-66555 (call and WhatsApp).