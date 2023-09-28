Delhi-NCR residents worried as diesel generator ban to kick in

India

Delhi-NCR residents worried as diesel generator ban to kick in

By Prateek Talukdar 03:27 pm Sep 28, 2023

The upcoming ban on diesel generators in the Delhi-NCR has left residents and apartment representatives worried

The upcoming ban on diesel generators (DG) in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR), set to take effect from October 1, has left residents and apartment representatives worried about the financial and logistical challenges. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) mandated DGs be changed to dual fuel mode (diesel+gas) and install retrofit emission control devices (RECD) to reduce particulate matter (PM). However, residents are struggling with the costs, limited availability of conversion kits, and time constraints for making the transition.

Why does this story matter?

Delhi-NCR is reportedly one of the most polluted regions in the world and has a recognized problem regarding air pollution. Notably, the NCR houses a large number of sprawling colonies. The CAQM observed that a vast number of DGs have been operating in the NCR, which is significantly affecting the air quality in the region. With winter approaching, concerns about worsening air quality have heightened as lower temperatures and foggy conditions worsen the air quality.

Restrictions were imposed under GRAP last year

The order came in February, wherein the CAQM banned DGs for industrial and commercial sectors in the NCR from May and fixed September 30 as the deadline for the conversion of DGs in residential settings to dual fuel mode. The generator sets are permitted to use a mixture of 70% gas and 30% diesel as fuel, while there is no restriction on 100% gas-based generators. Similar restrictions were imposed under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in October last year.

Ensure uninterrupted power supply: Apartment association to discoms

The transition will require expenses to the tune of Rs. 10-50 lakh. However, the government hasn't announced any subsidy. The apartment associations have urged government help, saying they can't afford to make the transition on their own. Frequent and lengthy power cuts in Noida prompted these condominiums to adopt DGs or inverters despite additional costs. The Noida Federation of Apartment Owners Associations (NOFAA) has urged power distribution companies (discom) to ensure uninterrupted power supply to prevent the use of DGs.

Financial burden and limited availability of green fuel generators

Meanwhile, Apartment Owners Associations (AOAs) are grappling with the financial burden of converting or replacing their existing DGs. NOFAA president Rajiva Singh said that many residents are either retired or facing financial problems since the pandemic, making it difficult for them to contribute to the necessary infrastructural changes. Apart from this, the new-generation green fuel-powered generator sets are not readily available, potentially putting additional financial strain on residents if any issues arise.

Apartment owners seek more time, contribution from builders

Residents have told officials they are not opposed to the changes but have requested more time to comply, citing financial burdens. However, officials asked them to initiate the process of buying new sets or conversion kits to demonstrate a proactive approach for the administration to grant leeway. Apartment owners also asked the government to tighten the noose around builders to make them contribute, saying that the entire burden is falling on them in the absence of any government support.