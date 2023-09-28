Father of India's 'Green Revolution,' MS Swaminathan, dies at 98

1/5

India 2 min read

Father of India's 'Green Revolution,' MS Swaminathan, dies at 98

By Snehadri Sarkar 01:37 pm Sep 28, 202301:37 pm

MS Swaminathan, eminent agricultural scientist, passes away

Padma Vibhushan awardee and renowned agricultural scientist Mankombu Sambasivan Swaminathan died on Thursday morning at the age of 98 in Chennai. Known as the "Father of the Green Revolution" in India and by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) as the "Father of Economic Ecology," Swaminathan was a renowned agronomist and plant geneticist whose contributions to the country's agricultural sector are acknowledged globally.

2/5

Deeply saddened by Swaminathan's demise: PM Modi

Reacting to Swaminathan's passing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his condolences and lauded the late icon's "groundbreaking" work. "Deeply saddened by the demise of Dr. MS Swaminathan Ji. At a very critical period in our nation's history, his groundbreaking work in agriculture transformed the lives of millions and ensured food security for our nation," Modi tweeted.

3/5

Check out Modi's post

4/5

Modi lauds Swaminathan's contributions

In another post, Modi added, "His (Swaminathan) unwavering commitment to research and mentorship has left an indelible mark on countless scientists and innovators." "I will always cherish my conversations with Dr. Swaminathan. His passion to see India progress was exemplary. His life and work will inspire generations to come. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," he said.

5/5

Modi's post on X