Biofuel Alliance promotes the transfer of green technology: Nitin Gadkari

Written by Pradnesh Naik September 13, 2023 | 02:20 pm 2 min read

Around 40% of India's air pollution is caused by our automotive industry

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Global Biofuel Alliance on September 9, with support from 19 countries and international organizations. Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, has now emphasized the importance of the alliance in reducing air pollution and dependence on fossil fuels. The alliance also aims to facilitate the transfer of green technology between countries, fast-tracking the adoption of biofuels worldwide.

Gadkari urges for a greener automotive industry in India

Gadkari has been advocating for the use of biofuels in India's automobile and aviation sectors. He warned automobile manufacturers that the government may impose stricter norms for petrol and diesel vehicles if they don't invest more in greener alternatives. With our automobile industry contributing to around 40% of the country's air pollution, adopting alternative greener fuels is crucial for reducing pollution levels.

India plays a significant role in biofuel technology exchange

India possesses the technology to manufacture biofuel at an economically viable rate, making it a feasible alternative to petrol and diesel. Through the Global Biofuel Alliance, we can share the green hydrogen manufacturing technology with the world while benefiting from global advancements to boost bio-ethanol production. This collaboration will help accelerate the adoption of biofuels and reduce reliance on fossil fuels.

