Global Biofuel Alliance will significantly lessen world pollution: Nitin Gadkari

Written by Pradnesh Naik September 10, 2023 | 01:00 pm 2 min read

The primary objective of the Global Biofuel Alliance is to reduce the dependency on fossil fuels

The Global Biofuels Alliance is "a historic event that will help us reduce world pollution in a major way," Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said in an interview with NDTV. Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Global Biofuels Alliance at the G20 Summit, aiming to secure biofuel supply, ensure affordability, and promote sustainable production. Modi urged countries to join the initiative and achieve a target of blending 20% ethanol with petrol.

Use of ethanol in petrol will help farmers as well

"Using ethanol in petrol is a major achievement, and it will be especially helpful for farmers, who can now sell their surplus crop to fuel stations," said Gadkari. Ethanol is an organic fuel made from farm waste, molasses, and grains. It is offered in different blend levels. Alongside lower tailpipe emissions, it also delivers increased power and performance thanks to a higher octane number. India, the world's third-largest oil consumer, imports over 85% of its crude oil requirements.

Alliance aims for a worldwide sustainable biofuel adoption

The Global Biofuels Alliance fosters worldwide collaboration for the advancement and widespread adoption of biofuels. It also intends to shape robust standard setting and certification through the participation of multiple stakeholders. "The Biofuel Alliance is a win-win situation for Atmanirbhar Bharat. It will help to reduce air pollution, create jobs, and make India a leader in the production and use of biofuels. The alliance is also aligned with India's goal of becoming a carbon-neutral country by 2070," said Gadkari.

