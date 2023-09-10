Mahindra SUVs on sale with discounts up to Rs. 1.25L

Written by Pradnesh Naik September 10, 2023 | 10:52 am 2 min read

Mahindra XUV400 boasts a range of up to 456km (Photo credit: Mahindra)

Mahindra is providing attractive discounts on select models, including the XUV400, Marazzo, XUV300, Bolero, and Bolero Neo, throughout September. However, the homegrown SUV specialist has excluded popular models like Thar, Scorpio N, and XUV700 from these offers. Potential customers can avail benefits in the form of cash discounts or genuine accessories on each model. These benefits will vary according to location.

Maximum savings on the XUV400 and Marazzo

The XUV400, Mahindra's sole electric vehicle, is available with the highest discount this month, featuring a flat cash discount of Rs. 1.25 lakh. This makes the mid-size e-SUV more affordable than the current segment leader, the Tata Nexon EV. The Marazzo comes with a total discount of Rs. 73,000, which includes a cash discount of Rs. 58,000 and accessories worth Rs. 15,000.

Bolero and Bolero Neo aim to entice more potential buyers

The Bolero Neo, Mahindra's rugged sub-4m SUV, is being offered with cash discounts ranging from Rs. 7,000 to Rs. 35,000, along with genuine accessories worth Rs. 15,000. Benefits on the iconic Bolero SUV range from Rs. 25,000 to Rs. 60,000, including cash discounts and accessories. These offers aim to attract potential buyers looking for a new vehicle this month.

Mahindra XUV300 primarily targets urban youth with attractive deals

Mahindra XUV300 falls under the super-competitive compact SUV category. It primarily targets young urban buyers with attractive deals of up to Rs. 71,000, which ranges between Rs. 4,500 and Rs. 71,000 on petrol variants, and between Rs. 46,000 and Rs. 71,000 on diesel models.

