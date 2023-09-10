Is new Hyundai i20 better than Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Written by Pradnesh Naik September 10, 2023 | 12:05 am 3 min read

Both cars roll on 16-inch designer wheels

Hyundai has introduced the 2023 iteration of its popular model, the i20, in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 6.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated car gets a revised fascia with all-new LED headlamps, along with a new Amazon Gray paint scheme. At that price point, it rivals the Maruti Suzuki Baleno in the premium hatchback category. But which one is better?

Why does this story matter?

The hatchback segment has been witnessing a decline in the past few years with the arrival of popular compact SUVs in India. However, capable models such as the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Hyundai i20 have been keeping the category alive by offering more value and practicality than most pseudo-SUVs on our shores. In their respective refreshed avatars, they aim to keep the fight alive.

Hyundai i20 looks more appealing with edgy 'parametric' design

Maruti Suzuki Baleno has a muscular hood, projector LED headlights with integrated DRLs, a new-age chrome-surrounded grille, indicator-mounted ORVMs, flared wheel arches, wrap-around LED taillights, and 16-inch alloy wheels. The new Hyundai i20 sports a sculpted hood, new sweptback LED headlamps with integrated DRLs, revised bumpers with silvered skid plates, a large hexagonal black grille, Z-shaped LED taillights, and 16-inch designer alloy wheels.

Both cars loaded with various feel-good features

Maruti Suzuki Baleno has a spacious five-seater cabin and features a dual-tone dashboard, premium fabric upholstery, a head-up display, an Arkamys sound system, and a 9.0-inch SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment system. Hyundai i20 boasts a five-member cabin with semi-leatherette seats, a voice-controlled electric sunroof, ambient lighting, a wireless charger, a Bose sound system, and a 10.25-inch infotainment panel. Both cars are equipped with six airbags.

i20 equipped with better gearbox option

Powering the Maruti Suzuki Baleno is a 1.2-liter dual VVT, K-Series, inline-four petrol engine that generates 89hp/113Nm. The mill is mated to either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT gearbox. The Hyundai i20 is backed by a 1.2-liter naturally-aspirated, inline-four petrol motor available in two tunes: 87hp/115Nm and 82hp/115Nm. It is linked to either a 5-speed manual or an IVT transmission option.

Which one should you choose?

In India, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno can be yours between Rs. 6.61 lakh and Rs. 9.88 lakh. On the other hand, the 2023 Hyundai i20 ranges between Rs. 6.99 lakh and Rs. 11.1 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the new i20 makes more sense on our shores with its attractive design, better gearbox option, and premium features such as an electric sunroof.

