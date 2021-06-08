Discounts worth Rs. 41,000 on Maruti Suzuki NEXA cars

Maruti Suzuki offering great deals on its NEXA cars

In a bid to increase sales this June, Maruti Suzuki is offering great deals on its range of NEXA cars in India, including the Ignis, Baleno, S-Cross, and Ciaz. These offers can be availed in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate benefits. A special discount of Rs. 3,000 on online purchases is also available. Here are more details.

Maruti Suzuki Ignis: Price begins at Rs. 4.95 lakh

The Ignis is available with benefits worth Rs. 41,000, including a cash discount of up to Rs. 20,000. The car has roof rails, a chrome-finished grille, LED headlights, and 15-inch alloy wheels. Inside, there are five seats, two airbags, and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel. It runs on a 1.2-liter petrol engine that generates 81.8hp/113Nm and is linked to a 5-speed manual/automatic gearbox.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno: Price starts at Rs. 5.98 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Baleno is up for grabs with offers worth Rs. 41,000, including a cash discount of up to Rs. 25,000. The vehicle sports a chromed grille, swept-back LED headlights with DRLs, and 16-inch alloy wheels. It has a 5-seater cabin with auto climate control, a touchscreen infotainment console, and dual airbags. The car is fueled by a 1.2-liter petrol engine that makes 81.8hp/113Nm.

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross: Price begins at Rs. 8.39 lakh

This June, there are offers worth Rs. 38,000 on the S-Cross, including an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000. The four-wheeler has sleek LED headlights, roof rails, a chrome-finished grille, and 16-inch alloy wheels. Inside, there is a 5-seater cabin with a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel and two airbags for safety. It draws power from a 1.5-liter hybrid petrol engine that generates 103hp/138Nm.

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz: Price starts at Rs. 8.52 lakh

Finally, the Ciaz is available with benefits of up to Rs. 23,000, including an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 15,000. The sedan has a sleek grille, 16-inch alloy wheels, and LED headlights. It has a 5-seater cabin with auto climate control, a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console, and a rear-view camera. It runs on a 1.5-liter hybrid petrol engine that makes 103hp/138Nm.