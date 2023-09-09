How Aprilia RS 457 fares against Kawasaki Ninja 400

Written by Pradnesh Naik September 09, 2023 | 10:47 pm 2 min read

Both bikes ride on 17-inch alloy wheels

Aprilia has revealed its latest middleweight masterpiece, the RS 457, for the global markets. It should first arrive in India, with its debut coinciding with the country's first-ever MotoGP race. With an expected price tag of Rs. 4.5 lakh (ex-showroom), it will rival the Kawasaki Ninja 400 on our shores. But which is better, the Italian brawler or the Japanese fighter? Let's find out.

Why does this story matter?

Aprilia is one of the most successful bikemakers across the globe. It now plans to replicate the same success in India with the all-new RS 457. The motorcycle aims to revolutionize the middleweight sports bike segment with its exceptional performance, style, and advanced technological features. However, to claim the top spot, it has to rival the reigning sub-500cc champion, the Kawasaki Ninja 400.

Aprilia RS 457 looks more pleasing

The Kawasaki Ninja 400 sports dual LED headlights, a raised windscreen, clip-on handlebars, a muscular fuel tank, an upswept exhaust, a slim tail section, and an LED taillamp. The Aprilia RS 457 flaunts a double front fairing, a signature triple LED headlamp setup with LED DRLs, a rider-only saddle, clip-on handlebars, an under-belly exhaust with a 2-in-1 header, and a sleek LED taillamp.

RS 457 comes equipped with traction control system

For the safety of the rider, both the Kawasaki Ninja 400 and Aprilia RS 457 come equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, along with dual-channel ABS. However, the latter also gets a ride-by-wire system with three riding modes and a multi-mode traction control system. Ninja gets telescopic front forks, while RS has inverted front forks. Both have a mono-shock unit at the rear.

RS 457 packs more powerful engine

Kawasaki Ninja 400 is fueled by a 399cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that produces a maximum power of 44.3hp and a peak torque of 37Nm. Aprilia RS 457 is powered by a 457cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, parallel-twin engine that develops a maximum power of 48hp. Both mills are linked to a 6-speed manual gearbox. However, the latter would also get a bi-directional quick-shifter.

Which one should you choose?

In India, the Kawasaki Ninja 400 can be yours at Rs. 5.14 lakh. In comparison, the Aprilia RS 457 is expected with a price tag of Rs. 4.5 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the RS 457 makes more sense on our shores with its aggressive design, better electronics, safety suite, and potent parallel-twin engine.

