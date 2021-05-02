2021 Aprilia RS 125 and Tuono 125 motorbikes unveiled

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on May 02, 2021, 07:22 pm

Italian automaker Aprilia has unveiled the 2021 iterations of its RS 125 and Tuono 125 motorcycles.

As for the highlights, the bikes sport a refreshed design and pack a digital instrument console sourced from the SXR160 scooter. They draw power from a Euro 5-compliant 124cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Here are more details.

Design

The bikes have a raised windshield

The 2021 Aprilia RS 125 and Tuono 125 have an aggressive design, featuring a muscular fuel tank, stepped-up seat, an under-belly exhaust, a raised windscreen, and sleek headlights.

The bikes pack a digital instrument cluster and ride on designer blacked-out wheels. The RS 125 is differentiated from the Tuono by full fairings, clip-on handlebars, and a split-seat set-up.

Information

It runs on a 15hp, 124cc engine

The 2021 Aprilia RS 125 and Tuono 125 are powered by a Euro 5-compliant 124cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that generates a maximum power of 15.2hp at 10,750rpm. The mill is linked to a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety

Dual-channel ABS ensures better handling

To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2021 Aprilia RS 125 and Tuono 125 are equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads.

Suspension duties on the motorbikes are taken care of by USD forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

2021 Aprilia RS 125 and Tuono 125: Availability

The 2021 Aprilia RS 125 and Tuono 125 have been unveiled in Italy and their pricing details will be announced soon. However, the two bikes are unlikely to make their way to India.