Business

Sensex falls nearly 700 points, Nifty settles below 18,100 mark

Sensex falls nearly 700 points, Nifty settles below 18,100 mark

Written by Akash Pandey May 05, 2023, 03:56 pm 2 min read

The Nifty Midcap 50 fell 0.95% to settle at 9,036.8 points

On Friday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices were on a downward trend. While the Sensex plunged 1.14% to 61,054.29 points, the Nifty fell 1.03% to 18,069 points. The midcap stocks showed bearish signals with the Nifty Midcap 50 dropping 0.95% to 9,036.8 points. Here are more details on the market's performance on Friday.

Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

The winning sectors in the stock market on Friday were NIFTY MNC, NIFTY AUTO, and NIFTY CONSUMPTION, which rose 0.42%, 0.4%, and 0.36%, respectively. The top-gaining stocks were Titan Company, UltraTech Cement, and Maruti Suzuki, adding 2.34%, 1.69%, and 1.68%, respectively. HDFC Bank, HDFC, and IndusInd Bank emerged as the most losing stocks, falling 5.91%, 5.58%, and 5.4%, respectively.

Take a look at the global markets

In the Asian markets, the Hang Seng Index rose 0.5% to 20,049.31 points and the Nikkei index too edged up 0.12% to 29,157.95 points. However, the Shanghai Composite Index plunged 0.48% to 3,334.5 points. In the US, NASDAQ shed 0.49% to settle at 11,966.4 points.

INR climbed 0.04% against the US Dollar

The Indian Rupee (INR) gained 0.04% against the US Dollar, to settle at Rs. 81.8 in forex trade on Friday. The gold futures prices edged lower by Rs. 227, or 0.37%, to Rs. 61,266. The silver futures, however, largely traded flat, closing at Rs. 77,880. Coming to crude oil futures, the prices moved up 0.63% to settle at $69.99 per barrel.

Fuel prices witnessed no change on Friday

On Friday, fuel prices remain unchanged in Delhi with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol costing Rs. 96.76/liter. In Mumbai too there were no changes in fuel rates as diesel and petrol continue to sell at Rs. 94.25/liter and Rs. 106.29/liter, respectively.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies fared today?

Bitcoin is selling at $29,113.68, which is up 0.05% from yesterday. Ethereum is down 0.15% and is selling at $1,900.71. Meanwhile, Tether, BNB, and Cardano are listed at $1.00 (0.02% up), $324.79 (0.40% down), and $0.3884 (1.11% down), respectively. Finally, Dogecoin is trading 0.66% lower than yesterday at $0.07866.