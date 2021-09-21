Highway projects haven't had Chinese investment since some time: Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari, in July 2020, had said that India will not allow Chinese companies to participate in highway projects

Union minister Nitin Gadkari has said that Chinese companies have not made investments in highway projects in India in recent times. Amid the border standoff with China, Gadkari, in July 2020, had said that India will not allow Chinese companies to participate in highway projects, including those through joint ventures. However, he did not elaborate on the issue.

Interview

India will have to increase its exports, reduce imports: Gadkari

In a recent interview, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Gadkari also said that India will have to increase its exports and reduce imports. To another question on US-based electric car major Tesla's demand of reduction in import duties on Electric Vehicles (EVs) in India, Gadkari said, "The decision on giving any tax concession to Tesla will be taken by the finance ministry."

Request

Tesla wants standardized tariff of 40% on electric cars

In a letter to the road ministry, the US firm had stated that the effective import tariff of 110 percent on vehicles with customs value above $40,000 is "prohibitive" to zero-emission vehicles. It has requested the government to standardize the tariff on electric cars to 40 percent irrespective of the customs value, and withdraw the social welfare surcharge of 10 percent on electric cars.

Cost

India's production cost is cheaper than China: Gadkari to Tesla

Gadkari, in March this year, had said that India is ready to offer incentives to US automaker Tesla to ensure that its production cost is cheaper than China. The offer came nearly two months after Tesla, after years of speculation and a failed pre-order attempt, registered itself in the country in mid-January and appointed three directors to lead its operations.

Information

Looking at green hydrogen as a potential transport fuel: Gadkari

Gadkari further said that the government is looking for prospects about green hydrogen as a potential transport fuel. To make "India of the future" we will have to increase our exports and reduce imports, he asserted.