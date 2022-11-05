Technology

Top 5 smartphones to experience 5G under Rs. 20,000

Written by Akash Pandey Nov 05, 2022, 12:05 am 4 min read

Best 5G smartphones in India under Rs. 20,000

Last month, the India government launched 5G connectivity with an aim to bring positive change across sectors. Airtel and Reliance Jio have started offering 5G services in some cities and the network will soon be expanded to other regions. People who are using 4G devices will have to upgrade to a 5G smartphone. So, here we present some affordable options you can check.

Phone #1 Redmi 11 Prime 5G: Starts at Rs. 13,999

The Redmi 11 Prime 5G features a waterdrop notch and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. It sports a 6.58-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2408 pixels) LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The device houses MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, up to 6GB RAM, up to 128GB storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging. It also gets up to 8GB of Virtual RAM.

The Redmi 11 Prime 5G features a dual rear camera module comprising a 50MP (f/1.8) main snapper and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor, with an LED flash. On the front, it gets an 8MP (f/2.2) camera for selfies and video calls.

Phone #2 Samsung Galaxy M13 5G: Begins at Rs. 13,999

The Samsung Galaxy M13 5G sports a waterdrop notch design, slim bezels, a plastic body, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It boasts a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The device draws power from a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with 15W charging.

On the rear, the Samsung Galaxy M13 5G includes a 50MP (f/1.8) primary lens and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth snapper, paired with an LED flash. For selfies, it has a 5MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Phone #3 OPPO K10 5G: Starts at Rs. 16,499

The OPPO K10 5G gets a waterdrop notch display and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The smartphone sports a 6.56-inch HD+ (720x1612 pixels) LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It packs a MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor, up to 8GB of RAM, up to 128GB of storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging.

The OPPO K10 5G flaunts a dual rear camera arrangement, that consists of a 48MP (f/1.7) main lens and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. On the front, it is equipped with an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie camera.

Phone #4 POCO X4 Pro 5G: Begins at Rs. 16,999

The POCO X4 Pro 5G comes with a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out, IP53-rated protection, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The device flaunts a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is backed by Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, with up to 8GB of RAM, up to 128GB of storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast-charging.

The POCO X4 Pro 5G is equipped with a triple rear camera arrangement, headlined by a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) 118-degree ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. On the front, there is a 16MP (f/2.45) selfie camera.

Phone #5 OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G: Starts at Rs. 18,999

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G sports a left-aligned punch-hole cut-out and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. The handset flaunts a 6.59-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2412 pixels) LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. It draws power from a Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, which comes mated with up to 8GB RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging capability.

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G boasts a triple rear camera arrangement, including a 64MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, and 2MP (f/2.4) macro as well as depth sensors. For selfies and video calls, the device has a 16MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.