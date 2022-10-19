Technology

At DefExpo 2022, PM announces launch of Defence Space Mission

At DefExpo 2022, PM announces launch of Defence Space Mission

Written by Pirzada Shakir Oct 19, 2022, 10:02 am 3 min read

Challenges have been curated to improve India's challenges given space defence preparedness.

Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi is all set launch India's Defence Space Mission with seventy five challenges as India is celebrating Azadi ka Amrit Mohatsav on its 75th years of independence from British rule. Challenges have been curated to improve India's challenges given space defence preparedness. PM Modi made the announcement while inaugurating 5-day-long DefExpo 2022 at Gandhinagar in Gujarat on Tuesday.

Context Why does this story matter?

To meet the upcoming challenges, government of India is set to launch India's Defence Space Mission.

As the warfare is moving beyond land, air and sea, Defence Space Mission is going to timely improve the country's space security system.

PM Modi announced launch of Defence Space Mission at DefExpo 2022 being conducted at Gujarat's Gandhinagar.

Within Treaty 75 challenges within purview of Outer Space Treaty

Seventy five challenges have been classified into five buckets by the government within the purview of Outer Space Treaty 1967 by United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs. The treaty regulates the use of outer space by the countries across the world. As of February 2022, 112 countries are party to the treaty, another 23 countries have signed the treaty without ratification.

Grouping Challenges classified into five technology buckets

To meet the emerging defence space challenges smoothly, government has classified the challenges into five technology buckets given their nature. The five buckets are software systems, communication and payload system, ground system, launch system, satellite system. End user of these five bucket classified technology include Army, Air force as well as Navy.

Space technology Defence Space Mission to boost India's budding space industry

As the warfare is moving beyond land air and sea, India Space Mission is going to timely improve the country space strength as India is having world's second largest military. In tech world the country's prosperity in the space is highly dependent on organisations like Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS), popularly known as NavIC, remote sensing, space internet and others.

Start ups chip in 'Challenges open to start ups'

The government has categorised these 75 challenges into various initiatives of Department of Defence Production. Government has identified nearly 50 start ups to take up 35 among the 75 proposed challenges. Defence Research and Development Organisation, Government of India undertaking, has agreed to give technical support and access to the start ups taking the initiatives. Similarly Indian Space Research Organisation will hand hold industries.

Budget ascertained 'Order quantity and development budget ascertained'

Government informed that estimated technology development budget has been learnt from end users like Indian Army, Navy and Air force. For success of the mission meetings by top officials of Department of Defence Production have been conducted with all stakeholders.

Defence power DefExpo: Showcasing India's defence security systems

DefExpo is being conducted by India's Defence Exhibition Organisation established in 1981. The theme of the this year DefExpo is "Path to pride" It is conducted to showcase the India's defence power. All the three legs of India's defence forces - Army, Navy and Air force - participate in showcasing security systems.