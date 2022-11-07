India

Dangers of Delhi-NCR's air pollution: 80% families affected by toxicity

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Nov 07, 2022, 03:05 pm 3 min read

Stubble burning is contributing to 34% of Delhi's air pollution, as per CPCB and SAFAR

With air pollution breaking all records in the Delhi-NCR, the toxicity in the air has led to a significant rise in respiratory illnesses among the population. According to the latest survey by LocalCircles, the constant exposure to severely polluted air has impacted nearly 80% of families in Delhi-NCR, with at least one member facing air pollution-related ailments in the last few weeks.

Context Why does this story matter?

Delhi is among the world's most polluted cities, presenting a major health risk for its nearly 30 million residents.

Both city and central governments have been repeatedly pulled up by the Supreme Court to implement anti-pollution measures.

Notably, Delhi's air quality turns hazardous every winter due to industrial and vehicular pollution, stubble burning, and bursting of firecrackers, among other reasons.

Details 'Four out of every five Delhi-NCR families face pollution-related issues'

The survey revealed that almost 18% of respondents said they or a member of their family had already sought medical attention or visited the hospital for a respiratory condition. "Four in five families in Delhi-NCR have some member experiencing pollution-related problems. The situation has turned worse in the last five days," said Sachin Taparia, the founder of LocalCircles.

Impact Result of the LocalCircles survey

Nearly 8,097 Delhi-NCR residents took part in the survey to discuss the effects of air pollution. According to the results, 69% had sore throat and cough, 56% had burning eyes, and 50% had a runny nose and/or congestion. The study also revealed that 44% of respondents had breathing difficulties or asthma, headaches, and sleeping problems while 31% had anxiety.

Information Air quality index recorded on weekend

On Saturday, Delhi-NCR's air quality dipped to the "severe" category for the third day in a row. As per reports, the capital city's overall air quality index (AQI) stood at 431, while it was 529 in Noida. With a score of 478, Gurugram also remained in the 'severe' category last week. It prompted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to shut down primary schools.

Cause Reason behind the high AQI

As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and SAFAR, stubble burning resulted in 34% of the PM2.5 pollution in Delhi on Friday, as per reports. The concentration of lung-damaging fine particles, which is also known as PM2.5, was over 470 micrograms per cubic meter. This is nearly eight times over the safe limit of 60 micrograms per cubic meter.

Experts speak Warning from the experts

"Children, elderly, and those whose lungs and hearts are weak shouldn't go to polluted places," said Dr. Randeep Guleria, former AIIMS Director. He said in case of compulsion, one should go during sunlight and wear mask. The World Health Organization (WHO) termed Delhi's pollution a medical emergency as cases of chest infections and pneumonia rose and appealed to authorities to take preventive measures.