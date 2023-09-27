Mahindra refutes airbag malfunction in SUV crash that killed doctor

Written by Dwaipayan Roy September 27, 2023 | 02:57 pm 2 min read

Mahindra Group has issued a statement regarding the FIR filed against its chairperson Anand Mahindra and 12 others, in connection with the accidental demise of a doctor in Uttar Pradesh. The father of the deceased alleged that the Scorpio SUV involved in the accident lacked airbags, which he blamed for his son's death. The incident has sparked a debate on car safety features.

Mahindra clarifies why airbags did not deploy

Mahindra has confirmed that the Scorpio involved in the accident did have airbags. "We would hence like to categorically reconfirm that the Scorpio S9 variant manufactured in 2020 did have airbags," the automaker said. "We have investigated and there was no malfunction of the airbags. It was a rollover case which would not deploy the frontal airbags." The said incident happened in January 2022.

Car safety features under scrutiny in India

The tragic accident has raised questions about safety features in cars, especially considering the Scorpio costs nearly Rs. 20 lakh. Over the last few years, safety facilities and the build quality of cars have become major talking points, leading to the government tightening safety norms. India's alarming rate of road accidents has further emphasized the need for improved safety measures in vehicles.

India witnesses 18 road accident deaths every hour

India reported around four lakh road mishaps in 2021, with a government report in December 2022 stating that 1.5 lakh people passed away in these accidents. This translates to 18 deaths per hour. The incident involving the Scorpio in January last year, when the airbag did not deploy even though the victim had fastened his seatbelt, has brought the issue of road safety to the forefront, highlighting the urgent need for action.

