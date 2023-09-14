Centre calls Elon Musk's X 'habitual non-compliant platform': Here's why

Written by Dwaipayan Roy September 14, 2023 | 11:56 am 2 min read

X was fined Rs. 50 lakh this June for not following government orders

India's IT Ministry has labeled Elon Musk's social media platform X﻿, (formerly called Twitter), a "habitual non-compliant platform" in a legal filing with the Karnataka High Court. The ministry claims X has repeatedly failed to remove content as ordered by the government. The ongoing legal battle between X and PM Narendra Modi's administration could have implications for Musk's Tesla, which is currently in talks to establish an electric vehicle factory here.

X was fined back in June

X has been embroiled in a legal dispute with the Centre over alleged non-compliance with content removal orders. Back in June, the Karnataka HC fined X Rs. 50 lakh, for not complying with multiple blocking orders. X however, challenged the ruling, arguing that it could lead to increased censorship by the government. The case is set to be heard by a higher bench in the coming days.

Ministry criticizes X's low compliance rates

The IT Ministry has stated that X's compliance rates with government requests have been significantly low. In a 28-page filing, the ministry argued that X's plea should be dismissed, claiming the company has undermined "the role of the government in a democratic setup." The ministry also accused X of unblocking some accounts without the government's knowledge, which had been ordered to be blocked.

Government warns against dangerous trend

The Centre contends that X is "advocating a dangerous trend" by attempting to judge merits of government orders. If allowed, this would make all platforms the "final arbitrator of lawful orders." The Centre-X dispute dates back to 2021, when X refused to block certain accounts pertaining to farmer protests against the government's policies, as ordered by New Delhi. Authorities also ordered X to take down tweets critical of India's handling of COVID-19 pandemic, and those sympathetic to the Khalistani movement.

