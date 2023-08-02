Technology

X now allows users to hide their blue checkmark

Written by Athik Saleh August 02, 2023 | 01:06 pm 2 min read

Only paid X users can hide their checkmarks (Photo credit: X Corp.)

X, formerly known as Twitter, now allows paid users to hide their verification checkmarks. This feature lets users enjoy subscription perks without flaunting their verified status. The company made the announcement via the support page of the paid service now called X Blue. However, X warns that the checkmark might still appear in some areas, and certain features may be unavailable when hidden.

Checkmark-hiding is expected to improve user experience

The option to hide checkmarks is expected to improve user experience on X and clarify the distinction between legacy verified accounts and paid users. Paid users can hide the checkmark by visiting the "Profile customization" section in account settings and choosing the "Hide your blue checkmark" option. X said it "will continue to evolve" the feature to make it better for users.

X has been working on the feature for a while

This change follows the controversy over paid verification, which blurred the line between legacy verified accounts and those who simply paid for the checkmark. Initially, they removed legacy checkmarks in April but later reinstated them for top accounts, regardless of payment. X has been working on the checkmark-hiding feature for a while. App reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi notice the feature in March.